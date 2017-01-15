Strip mall containing several businesses damaged in fire; cause undetermined

A strip mall containing several businesses in Baton Rouge took on several hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage by a fire with undetermined cause, investigators say.

The Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments responded to a single alarm building fire early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. They say a strip mall, located at 12646 Jefferson Hwy. was damaged due to the fire.

It took crews over an hour to get the fire under control, requiring seven total units. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, officials say.

According to investigators, the fire started in a business called “Tax Free Entertainment.” Most of the fire damage was in the attic of the building, they say. The building contained many businesses, including Groomindales, a pet grooming shop, and Andrea's Hair Studio, a beauty shop.

According to the fire department, the building took on $300,000 in total damages.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.