Local band programs receive donation from community group

LSU students have responded to the trend of fake news websites with their own website.More >>
LSU students have responded to the trend of fake news websites with their own website.More >>
The Facebook post that wreaked havoc on the comfort of Easter Sunday, a man shooting a 74-year-old then broadcasting the horrific deed online for friends, followers, and others to witness, is sparking a bigger conversation about the prominence of violent viral videos on social media.More >>
The Facebook post that wreaked havoc on the comfort of Easter Sunday, a man shooting a 74-year-old then broadcasting the horrific deed online for friends, followers, and others to witness, is sparking a bigger conversation about the prominence of violent viral videos on social media.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
After a week-long wait and lots of speculation, the governor's office has filed a key piece of its tax reform proposal.More >>
After a week-long wait and lots of speculation, the governor's office has filed a key piece of its tax reform proposal.More >>
The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>