Volunteers celebrate Dr. King with 'Walls Project'

On Saturday, January 14, 2017, volunteers joined together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Walls Project, a collaborative public art campaign, along with more than 70 organizations will participate in several community service projects over the course of January 13 until 16.

"I think what it says is that people recognize that we have a social contract with one another, and what I'm hoping is, is that this event shows that this doesn't need to just be one day out of the year," said Casey Phillips, Director of Wall Project.

Over four days, thousands of volunteers are expected in mid-city. Saturday, artist began preparing eight murals that will cover several area buildings.

