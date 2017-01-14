Baton Rouge Woman Killed in St. Landry Parish Crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge Woman Killed in St. Landry Parish Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop responded to a single fatal crash that occurred on  LA Highway 104 west of U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish.  

The crash happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Friday January 13, 2017.

The investigation revealed that Shelby Bersuder, 19, of Baton Rouge failed to negotiate a curve  LA Highway 104 , crossed the centerline, and loss control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered a south ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.

Bersuder, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

 It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

