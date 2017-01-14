Louisiana Marathon: Full and half marathon results

LSU students have responded to the trend of fake news websites with their own website.More >>
LSU students have responded to the trend of fake news websites with their own website.More >>
The Facebook post that wreaked havoc on the comfort of Easter Sunday, a man shooting a 74-year-old then broadcasting the horrific deed online for friends, followers, and others to witness, is sparking a bigger conversation about the prominence of violent viral videos on social media.More >>
The Facebook post that wreaked havoc on the comfort of Easter Sunday, a man shooting a 74-year-old then broadcasting the horrific deed online for friends, followers, and others to witness, is sparking a bigger conversation about the prominence of violent viral videos on social media.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
After a week-long wait and lots of speculation, the governor's office has filed a key piece of its tax reform proposal.More >>
After a week-long wait and lots of speculation, the governor's office has filed a key piece of its tax reform proposal.More >>
The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
The 6th Annual Crawfête will be held in Baton Rouge on Thursday, April 20.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.More >>
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, posted video of the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, posted video of the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>