Louisiana Marathon: Full and half marathon results

Thousands of runners hit the streets of the Capital City today for the 6th Annual Louisiana Marathon series.

An estimated 8,500 runners of all ages took off from the foot of the State Capitol on January 14 at 7 a.m.

The 6th annual Louisiana Marathon kicked off Friday, January 13 with The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Expo at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 South River Road.

The Louisiana Marathon ended on Sunday, January 15, with thousands of runners completing the half and full marathons.

Kevin Castille of Lafayette,LA took first place overall for the half, and set a new record with finishing 1:07:28.

Ryan Schafbuch of Lafayette,IN was the first place finisher overall of the full marathon with a time of 2:33:36.

On Saturday, the Louisiana Quarter, 5k, and kids marathons were completed which saw multiple winners from various age groups.

The fastest 5k time was run by 26-year-old Keith Kotar, of Benbrook, TX finishing one second over 16 minutes, while 20-year-old Rebecca Little had the fastest female time of 18:53.

The fastest male quarter marathon time was run by Shaun Evans, 38, of Middle Grove, New York with a time of 41:05, while the fastest female time was run by 14-year-old Josie Whipp, of Baton Rouge, with a time of 47:50.

The top 2 male winners of the 5k Masters, awarded to runners between 40 and 50, were Braden Mims, 41, of Thomasville, Alabama with a time of 18:42 and Daric Bass, 47, of Belle Chasse, with a time of 19:30. The top 2 female Masters winners were Amy Newton, 42, of Gonzales and Rebecca Derosa, 41, of Massillon, Ohio, both finishing with a time of 24:20.

The male and female Grand Masters 5k winners, runners 50 and over, were Will Lapointe, 54, of Baton Rouge with a time of 22:31 and Deborah Babcock, 61, of Sulphur with a time of 21:54.

The male and female winners of the Quarter Marathon Masters were Jason Hank, 40, of Baton Rouge, with a time of 44:36 and Gita Kulkarni, 40, of Houston, TX, with a time of 48:18.

The male and female Grand Masters for the Quarter Marathon were Eric Goodman, 52, of Baton Rouge with a time of 44:42 and Joni Russo, 57, at 57:41.

Runners in the Louisiana 5k, presented by The Advocate, received an official 5K medal from The Louisiana Marathon.

