Couple accused of over 40 car burglaries arrested

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department made an arrest of a couple who they say are “career criminals,” suspected of stealing or breaking into over 40 vehicles across multiple areas.

Early on the morning of January 14, deputies took into custody Joseph Trapen, 21, of Tickaw and Cali Nobles, 27, of Ponchatoula after a two day search for them. They say the couple are suspected of over 40-50 vehicle burglaries, 4 possible aggravated burglaries, multiple counts of auto theft, and several other charges.

The couple also expanded their alleged crime spree from the Ponchatoula area into multi-jurisdictions, authorities say.

The couple were located traveling in a black 2014 KIA in the Ponchatoula area after they were caught breaking into a car in Green Leaf Subdivision. The two led deputies in a chase where they crashed and fled on foot, stealing a pick-up truck, and escaping to the Livingston Parish.

Officials with the TPSO working in conjunction with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered Trapen and Nobles were located in a trailer off of James Chapel Road in Livingston.

When authorities arrived with K-9 assistance to take the couple into custody, Trapen was non-compliant, they say, and pulled a gun on deputies. He was later disarmed by deputies after losing control of the weapon and was taken into custody.

After Trapen and Nobles were arrested, authorities were able to recover several reported stolen items from both Tangipahoa and Livingston burglaries.

Nobles was transported to LPSO jail, while Trapen was taken to Lallie Kemp Hospital for treatment for wounds from K-9 apprehension.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been completed. The two face a number of charges including burglary, aggravated burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, auto theft, and several other offenses. Trapen and Nobles were both wanted by the TPSO, LPSO, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including theft and burglary.

