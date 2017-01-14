Couple accused of over 40 car burglaries arrested

Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
Theatre Baton Rouge will be bringing the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the stage this summer.More >>
Theatre Baton Rouge will be bringing the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the stage this summer.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a man who allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle last night has turned himself in.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a man who allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle last night has turned himself in.More >>
In light of the Alton Sterling shooting, a Baton Rouge lawmaker is looking to change how deadly officer-involved shootings are investigated.More >>
In light of the Alton Sterling shooting, a Baton Rouge lawmaker is looking to change how deadly officer-involved shootings are investigated.More >>
The legendary finish line of the Boston Marathon is coveted by runners around the world. A team of 25 runners from the State of Louisiana reached that milestone Monday afternoon.More >>
The legendary finish line of the Boston Marathon is coveted by runners around the world. A team of 25 runners from the State of Louisiana reached that milestone Monday afternoon.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.More >>
Judge Thomas Low praised Keith Vallejo, who was being sentenced for sex crimes against two relatives.More >>
Judge Thomas Low praised Keith Vallejo, who was being sentenced for sex crimes against two relatives.More >>