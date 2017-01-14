Second ‘gangsters with guns’ at-large shooting suspect arrested in West Baton Rouge

Roadway incidents for Monday, April 17More >>
The legendary finish line of the Boston Marathon is coveted by runners around the world. A team of 25 runners from the State of Louisiana reached that milestone Monday afternoon.More >>
Father Ohiaege was found safe Monday afternoon driving on I-49, says St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.More >>
If you’re an uninsured driver in Iberville Parish, you should beware. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has a new tool designed to catch those drivers without insurance.More >>
Just one more day to get your federal taxes filed before this year's deadline.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.More >>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.More >>
