Second ‘gangsters with guns’ at-large shooting suspect arrested in West Baton Rouge

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the second suspect who was at-large in connection with a fatal shooting in Geismar has been arrested.

According to Sheriff Jeff Wiley, detectives received an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of 22-year-old Javante Haynes Saturday morning, January 14, the fourth and final suspect in the parish's first homicide of 2017.

With the assistance of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives received a tip that Haynes was at a West Baton Rouge hotel room. Detectives located Haynes and arrested him without incident.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and will be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

The shooting happened on Carrie Lane near LA 74 in Geismar around 10 a.m. on Monday, January 9. It is believed the four suspects were involved in an argument with the victim, Kermit Jackson, 39, who later died on January 13.

Charges were upgraded to second-degree murder for all four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting after the death of Jackson.

"I think it was gangsters with guns and cars and vendettas and paybacks and all that stuff that we seem to encounter in America nowadays," Wiley said after the shooting. "And, it happened today on a quiet little dead end road in Geismar."

Investigators believe Haynes is responsible for shooting the victim multiple times. Harvey has a lengthy criminal history that includes nine arrests with multiple drug charges, officials said.

Deputies reported Johnathan Darville turned himself in to authorities on Friday, January 13, while Kentrell Lewis, 26, and Jyvariel Harvey, 20, turned themselves in Monday evening. Detectives also made another arrest Thursday evening of Rachel Bueche, 37, is charged with accessory after fact to second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

