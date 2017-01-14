South Lafourche to honor ‘Coach O’, retire jersey

A group of south Lafourche businessmen and former football players will hold “Coach ‘O’ Day” for Ed Orgeron to celebrate him being named head football coach of the LSU Tigers.

There will be a banquet and program to honor Orgeron, known as “Ba Ba” locally in his home parish of south Lafourche. The event will be held at the Larose Civic Center oh February 17 at 6 p.m.

The program will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1977 State Champion South Lafourche High School Tarpon football team. Members of that team are being invited to attend the banquet and will be introduced while seated in a special VIP section.

During the program Orgeron, who was an outstanding of that team, will have his high school jersey retired. Orgeron played alongside Louisiana football great Bobby Hebert on the Class 4A championship team before heading to LSU and Northwestern to play college football.

There will also be a special section set aside for LSU players, current and former, who want to cheer on their coach.

Organizers of the event say there will be celebrity guests from across the state representing business, political, media, and athletic achievement.

Tickets and more information will be available soon including individual tickets prices, sponsor tables, and a full program of activities and invited celebrity guests. They say plans now are to have a time period set aside for Orgeron to personally meet businessmen and women at specially designated sponsor tables at the banquet.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to nonprofit organizations.

