Parents of Geismar shooting victim wrestle with loss of their third child to gun violence

Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, April 14More >>
Yvonne and Peter Bondy have started a new holiday tradition - volunteering. "We came here on Thanksgiving, and thoroughly enjoyed it, and decided to come back at Easter,” Yvonne said. They joined dozens of other volunteers at the Saint Vincent De Paul Dining Room in Baton Rouge for the Easter Meal. Since the room was built 35 years ago, struggling families have come here to get a meal, and celebrate the holiday. "Seeing the smiles on everyone's face, knowing th...More >>
Yvonne and Peter Bondy have started a new holiday tradition - volunteering. "We came here on Thanksgiving, and thoroughly enjoyed it, and decided to come back at Easter,” Yvonne said. They joined dozens of other volunteers at the Saint Vincent De Paul Dining Room in Baton Rouge for the Easter Meal. Since the room was built 35 years ago, struggling families have come here to get a meal, and celebrate the holiday. "Seeing the smiles on everyone's face, knowing th...More >>
A Baker woman has been arrested for attempted first degree murder, among other charges.More >>
A Baker woman has been arrested for attempted first degree murder, among other charges.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and indecent behavior with her daughter, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and indecent behavior with her daughter, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.More >>
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.More >>