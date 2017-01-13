Parents of Geismar shooting victim wrestle with loss of their third child to gun violence

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for one more suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Monday on Carrie Lane in Geismar after one of the suspects, 25-year-old Johnathan Darville, turned himself in Friday evening.

The family of the shooting victim, 39-year-old Kermit Jackson, said it is not the first time they have faced tragedy and they forgive the men who are accused of killing their son.

Words are simply not enough to fully capture a mother's pain after losing a child. "I don't know why they had to kill him," Bertha Jackson said. “It's a hurting thing and I love my boys. Every mother loves their child."

Bertha and Freddie Jackson's son, Kermit, died after being shot multiple times Monday. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened, but say the shots were fired after an argument between Jackson and four men spiraled into a fight.

Kentrell Lewis, 26, and Jyvariel Harvey, 20, are behind bars. Friday evening, Johnathan Darville, 25, turned himself in and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is still looking for Javante Haynes, 22.

No number of arrests though will be good enough for this family, who says they have had enough. Kermit is the third child they have lost to gun violence. "How could this happen to us three times," questioned Kermit’s father, Freddie Jackson.

"You don't know until it has happened to you and your family,” Bertha added. “It's a hurting thing, but having Christ in your heart is the only thing that's helping us."

Kermit's twin, Kim, was gunned down at a party in 2000. He was 23-years-old at the time. Four years later, their youngest son, Roman, who was 17-years-old at the time, was shot in a drive-by on Walter Hill Road near Darrow.

Kermit's death earlier this week is almost too much for them to take. All three boys loved sports and now the trophies, pictures, and memories that cover their home offer peace to this family, but also reminds them of all the memories they have yet to make and now never will.

"You got to go through something every day looking at some part of this person in this house,” Freddie said. “You can't throw all this out because you'll have an empty house."

While the road ahead will be tough, they say no justice can come out of this case. Instead, all they can hope for is healing and peace. "I forgive you. You're wrong and you did a dreadful thing, but son, I can forgive you to my heart," Freddie added.

Anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts is urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the Sheriff's Office's anonymous tip

line, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

