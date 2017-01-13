Warrick Dunn Award Finalist - Shannon Forman

Turn on highlights from Southern Lab’s 14-1 Division IV state championship run this past season and plenty will stand out.

Long touchdown runs, passes, and special teams returns all helped the Kittens beat almost every opponent they played. Look a little closer at the highlights and how much their opponents scored throughout the season and it’s easy to see the defense held its own in 2016 as well.

The Kittens' average margin of victory was nearly 40 points per game and the one anchoring down the middle of that defense was Shannon Forman, a 6’ 2", 285 lbs nose tackle that racked up 55 tackles, 7 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles.

“You’re going against the biggest and nastiest person on the team and that’s the center and guards,” Forman said. “So you have to really get nasty and be physical with them.”

Forman was picked as the unanimous district MVP by all of the head coaches in district six. “I think he was already good with using his hands, technique-wise, and doing the things it takes to be a good defensive lineman, but he never got content with just being good. He wanted to be great and perfect his technique and he worked diligently at those things,” head coach Marcus Randall said of Forman.

His hard work is seemingly paying off. Forman has major scholarship offers from Colorado, Arizona State, and Missouri. He will choose where he will go to school on signing day. “It’s a blessing,” he said. “I’m humbled by everything because God brings you here for a reason and I feel like God brought me here to play football on the college level and dominate.”

Forman is the oldest of four children and mentors his younger siblings as much as possible.

“As a brother, you always want to be helpful and give them advice, and that’s what I do to them all the time,” he said.

