Woman killed in 4-wheeler wreck in Ethel Friday night

One woman is dead after a 4-wheeler wreck in Ethel Friday night.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff's Office officials, a 27-year-old woman was killed in the wreck, which happened Friday, January 13 on Dennis Mack Ln., which is now called Mansk Rd. The woman's identity is not currently being released. Officials say a child was also involved in the wreck, but is expected to be fine.

It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the wreck. The investigation is ongoing.

