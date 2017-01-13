School bus crash in Ascension Parish causes minor injuries to 7 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School bus crash in Ascension Parish causes minor injuries to 7 students

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a bus carrying St. Amant High School students crashed Friday evening.

The incident occurred Friday, January 13. Students were on the bus at night because they are currently platooning with another school due to the August 2016 flooding.

None of the reported injuries are life threatening, but seven students are suffering neck and back injuries.

