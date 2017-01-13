Flood victim loses everything again after home is burglarized

The record August 2016 flood tested the strength of thousands across the south Louisiana area, and now it seems one family, who had to be rescued by boat during the flood, is again being put to the test.

It's the last thing you want to think about when you're remodeling. Up until a day ago, Mabel Freeman was ready to move back into her Evangeline St. home. She, like so many others, was forced out last August by waist deep floodwaters that took everything. Since then, her children have been working tirelessly to make her house a home again.

“I feel like somebody has punched me in my gut,” said Charron Banks, daughter of the burglary victim.

Banks said things were looking up and now her family is devastated. She says sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday, someone broke into her mom's home and cleaned them out, running off with about $9,000 worth of goods. “They took the lift chair, they took the bedroom sets.”

Family members say the burglars even took the old appliances that were damaged in the flood. Banks said the house is now bare bones, but prior to the invasion, it was fully furnished. “They were too comfortable coming into people's home," added Banks.

Freeman’s daughter said they saved for months to make sure their mom’s home was livable again. “It took us from September until now to purchase this stuff. I just don't understand.”

Banks said she thinks the burglars scoped out the house. “Everything was fresh and new. The remodel had been done and I guess they figured, well let’s

just see what we can grab and snatch.”

"The is ridiculous. The hand of your brother, your sister, somebody in the community could've done this. We have no idea," said Banks.

Despite being forced back to square one, family members are just happy no one was hurt. “This stuff can be replaced. We don't know how or when, but we know it will be replaced. It'll just take a while.”

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

