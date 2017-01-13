Oak Forest 4th graders make big donation to Central Private Academy

New books are lining the shelves at a school library destroyed by the flood.

Friday, 4th grade students at Oak Forest Academy donated nearly $1,000 to help restore the Central Private Academy library.

“I just want to thank them very much for giving us all of this. All of these books and it's just a blessing, especially after Christmas. I know they weren't affected, but they saw. They saw what happened to our library, and they were just having an open heart there and giving us these books,” said Carter Sumner of Central Private.

Central Private was one of many schools damaged in the August flooding. Just this week, Tanglewood Elementary welcomed students back to their renovated campus.

