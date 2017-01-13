Rape investigation underway at Ascension Parish Jail

Ascension Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating the alleged rape of an inmate that was reported to officials on Thursday, January 12, says Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.

Officials say the investigation began Thursday night when the victim reported he had been raped by another inmate on two separate occasions during the past week. According to Webre, Louisiana State Police detectives were brought in to review the case.

As the investigation progressed, the suspect was identified as Tre'Anthony James, 17. He has been charged with two counts of second degree rape, in addition to simple criminal damage to property after investigators discovered the victim's jail jumpsuit was damaged during the alleged rape.

A second inmate, Kaglin Green, 17, has also been arrested for allegedly assisting James during one of the rapes. Green is charged with principal to second degree rape and principal to simple criminal damage to property.

James is currently incarcerated after a December 3, 2016 incident where deputies responded to an apartment complex in Gonzales after James and another suspect shot at a tenant after the tenant attempted to stop the two from breaking into his vehicle.

During that investigation, it was discovered that James and another subject were inside the apartments attempting to commit a number of vehicle burglaries. After the shots were fired, James and his accomplice fled the scene in their vehicle, which was later learned to have been stolen out of Baton Rouge. James and his accomplice were later arrested and charged with three counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things, and principal to attempted first degree murder.

Green is currently incarcerated on murder charges from his role in the beating death of a teenager back in August of 2014 that occurred behind the Mississippi River levee in Donaldsonville.

