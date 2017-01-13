Man charged in fatal Assumption Parish shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

A Paincourtville man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that left one person dead and one critically wounded.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Kirby Thomas, 38, was charged with attempted manslaughter Friday, January 13 after a fatal shooting occurred at his home on January 5.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died as Nehemiah Jones, 28, of Belle Rose.

The name of the other victim is being withheld for security reasons. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge and was last listed in serious condition. As of Friday, the victim remains in serious condition.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said the shooting happened outside a home on Greenbriar St., which is off LA 308 in Paincourtville, around midnight. He added responding deputies found the two victims lying in the yard suffering from gunshot wounds. He said Jones was taken to Assumption Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, Thomas was arrested and booked on possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after agents found cocaine while executing a search warrant relative to the shooting. Thomas has not be charged with the death of Jones, contending he fired in self-defense. The investigation is ongoing.

According to Falcon, investigators continue to process the scene and interview possible witnesses to piece together exactly what happened. He also said his deputies are trying to identify suspects.

Thomas remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing on the attempted manslaughter charge.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.