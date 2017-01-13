Vegetable Jambalaya

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: January 12, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 8 Servings

Comments:

This is a great version of jambalaya when you are watching your “bottom line,” but don’t file it away too soon, because it also works great for Fridays in Lent, without the sausage, naturally. The nice thing about this dish is that any substitutions are acceptable. Should you wish to add chicken, sausage or shrimp, it still works great!

Ingredients:

2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup sliced Oscar Mayer® or other low-fat turkey sausage (optional)

½ cup sliced mushrooms

¼ cup diced yellow squash

¼ cup diced zucchini

¼ cup black-eyed peas

¼ cup whole kernel corn

¼ cup lima beans

½ cup canned whole red kidney beans

4 cups defatted chicken stock, unsalted

½ cup tomato sauce, no salt added

2 cups long grain converted rice, uncooked

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic and sausage and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add all other vegetables and continue to cook 5 minutes. Pour in stock and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil then stir in rice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover pot with a tight lid. Do not stir. Bake in oven for 1 hour or until rice is fluffy and dry. Remove from the oven and allow to sit, covered, 15–20 minutes prior to serving. Serve with a salad.