Officials make 2 DWI arrests as result of sobriety checkpoint

A Baker woman has been arrested for attempted first degree murder, among other charges.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and indecent behavior with her daughter, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.More >>
The dust barely settled on the Murdock Stadium track from the Tigers’ NCAA-leading victory in the men’s 4x100-meter relay when the Lady Tigers blew away their 28-year-old school record with the second-fastest women’s sprint relay in collegiate history to close out the 59th Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Four former LSU players are on rosters as the 2017 NBA Playoffs began on Saturday.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.More >>
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.More >>
