Officials make 2 DWI arrests as result of sobriety checkpoint - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials make 2 DWI arrests as result of sobriety checkpoint

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A multi-agency sobriety checkpoint was conducted Thursday night between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Nicholson Dr. near S Stadium Dr.

Two DWI arrests were made, as well as tickets issued for other various violations. The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

  • Vehicle screened: 592
  • Standardized field sobriety tests conducted: 21
  • Seat belt violations: 9
  • Child restraint violations: 1
  • Other violations: 16
  • Misdemeanor arrests: 4
  • Felony arrests: 1
  • DWI arrests: 2

The checkpoint was conducted as part of an ongoing effort to combat drunk driving.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly