Officials make 2 DWI arrests as result of sobriety checkpoint

A multi-agency sobriety checkpoint was conducted Thursday night between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of Nicholson Dr. near S Stadium Dr.

Two DWI arrests were made, as well as tickets issued for other various violations. The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

Vehicle screened: 592

Standardized field sobriety tests conducted: 21

Seat belt violations: 9

Child restraint violations: 1

Other violations: 16

Misdemeanor arrests: 4

Felony arrests: 1

DWI arrests: 2

The checkpoint was conducted as part of an ongoing effort to combat drunk driving.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.