Organization continues to help Greater BR Food Bank get back on its feet

The good folks over at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank have made a lot of progress since the August 2016 floods wiped out their inventory.

The food bank has made so much progress thanks in part to the generous help from organizations such as AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. Several of their workers volunteered at the food bank, lending a hand to help them as they continue to rebuild and repair the facility.

"As a health provider, we know how important having food is and having proper nourishment is to staying healthy, so we could think of no better organization to support than the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank," said Kyle Viator, market president of AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana.

The organization also donated $20,000 to help the food bank restock their shelves.

