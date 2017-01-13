Local events to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Several events will be held to honor the legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At the age of 35, Dr. King was the youngest man to have received the Nobel Peace Prize.

King as assassinated on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, TN.

Multi-Day Events:

LSU FOOD DRIVE: For the entire month of January, LSU will host a food drive in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Food items can be dropped off in room 455 of the LSU Student Union, the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the African American Cultural Center.

THE WALLS PROJECT, a collaborative public art campaign, along with more than 70 organization will be participating in several community service projects over the course of January 13 until 16. On Sunday, January 15, everyone can attend service at either Star Hill Church at 1400 N Foster Dr. or St. Paul's Church at 3912 Gus Young Ave. during the morning to get to know their respective fellowships. According to the volunteer signup sheet, work parties and community BBQ will be immediately after until 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Monday, January 16

BATON ROUGE PARADE/MARCH : This commemorative program culminates with a march for peace from the Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, 356 East Blvd. to the Raising Cane's River Center. It will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m. Mayor Broome will speak.

: This commemorative program culminates with a march for peace from the Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, 356 East Blvd. to the Raising Cane's River Center. It will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m. Mayor Broome will speak. BATON ROUGE EVENT AT GUS YOUNG PARK : On Jan. 16, Mayor Broome will speak at 2 p.m. at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Avenue. Also on Monday, the festivities which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will kick off at 9 a.m. at the park with a performance by Bryson “Cupid” Bernard who is best known for his song “Cupid Shuffle.” BR Hope Zone will also host a community resource fair on this day to showcase various organizations and resources that are available in the community. There will be food and activities for the children.

: On Jan. 16, Mayor Broome will speak at 2 p.m. at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Avenue. Also on Monday, the festivities which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will kick off at 9 a.m. at the park with a performance by Bryson “Cupid” Bernard who is best known for his song “Cupid Shuffle.” BR Hope Zone will also host a community resource fair on this day to showcase various organizations and resources that are available in the community. There will be food and activities for the children. BATON ROUGE PRAYER SERVICE : Our Lady of the Lake will hold a prayer service beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. The Gospel Choir is planning a joyful, song and spirit-filled event featuring guest speaker State Senator Yvonne Dorsey Colomb.

: Our Lady of the Lake will hold a prayer service beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. The Gospel Choir is planning a joyful, song and spirit-filled event featuring guest speaker State Senator Yvonne Dorsey Colomb. BATON ROUGE SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY : Several student groups will build a community garden at Ryan Elementary School on Elm Grove Garden Dr.

: Several student groups will build a community garden at Ryan Elementary School on Elm Grove Garden Dr. BAKER MARCH/CELEBRATION : A legacy march will begin at 10 a.m. at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Rd. There will be a celebration program with light refreshments following the march.

: A legacy march will begin at 10 a.m. at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Rd. There will be a celebration program with light refreshments following the march. DENHAM SPRINGS CELEBRATION/MARCH: The Annual Denham Springs Celebration and March will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:45 a.m. at Roberts United Methodist Church, located at 201 Julia St. in Denham Springs. Rev. Connie Saizon, pastor of St. Landry United Methodist, Gonzales, and Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church will speak at the event. The Denham Springs Community Choir and Young Artist Academy Gospel Choir will also participate. "King Day" t-shirts will be given to the first 50 young people who arrive to participate in the march. Those wishing to march should arrive at the L.M. Lockhart Center on Rodeo at 10:15 a.m.

The Annual Denham Springs Celebration and March will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at 10:45 a.m. at Roberts United Methodist Church, located at 201 Julia St. in Denham Springs. Rev. Connie Saizon, pastor of St. Landry United Methodist, Gonzales, and Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church will speak at the event. The Denham Springs Community Choir and Young Artist Academy Gospel Choir will also participate. "King Day" t-shirts will be given to the first 50 young people who arrive to participate in the march. Those wishing to march should arrive at the L.M. Lockhart Center on Rodeo at 10:15 a.m. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH MARCH/CELEBRATION: A march will be held in LaPlace at 9 a.m., proceeding up Belle Pointe Blvd. down Airline Hwy. to New Wine Christian Fellowship, 1929 Airline Hwy. in LaPlace. A rally will be held at the West Bank Civic Association beginning at noon at the Roland Borne Sr. Memorial Library, 2979 LA Hwy. in Edgard. Immediately following the march, there will be a ceremony at West St. John Elementary School, 2555 Hwy. 18 in Edgard.

Tuesday, January 17

BEYOND THE MOVEMENT “WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?” : The event will be held at the LSU Student Union Theater. Featuring keynote speaker Shaun King. The event begins at 5 p.m.

: The event will be held at the LSU Student Union Theater. Featuring keynote speaker Shaun King. The event begins at 5 p.m. "DREAM IN COLOR": Southern University will hold a service starting at 6:30 p.m. at the MLK Catholic Center.

Wednesday, January 18

HAMMOND PROGRAM : Southeastern University will hold a remembrance program beginning at 6 p.m. The event will begin with a candlelight processional, which will start outside of the Pennington Student Activity Center. The ceremony will conclude with a program in the Student Union Ballroom that will include remarks and reflection on King’s life and impact.

: Southeastern University will hold a remembrance program beginning at 6 p.m. The event will begin with a candlelight processional, which will start outside of the Pennington Student Activity Center. The ceremony will conclude with a program in the Student Union Ballroom that will include remarks and reflection on King’s life and impact. MLK Unity Receptions: Hosted by the LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs at the LSU Faculty Club. The program brings together LSU, BRCC, and Southern University for a re-commitment of Dr. King's mission and bridging ceremony. Refreshment will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Broome will be in attendance and will be speaking.

Thursday, January 19

PERFORMING ARTS: LSU will hold a performing arts night in honor of King at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Union Theater.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.