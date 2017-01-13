FEMA announces deadline for debris removal in EBR Parish

FEMA officials have announced debris removal operations related to the August 2016 flooding will end on Monday, December 11.

Baton Rouge residents in the city and in unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish who are still in need to flood debris removal must move all debris to the curb.

Once debris is placed on the curbside, residents must immediately report the location of the debris by going online here, or by calling the EBR debris removal hotline at 1-888-721-4372. This will help to ensure debris removal teams have a record of residents' locations where debris still needs to be picked up.

If debris is not placed on the curb by Monday and reported online or via the hotline, there is no guarantee it will be picked up. Construction and reconstruction waste material is not eligible for FEMA reimbursement and will not be collected by debris removal crews. Disposal of such materials is the responsibility of the homeowner and/or contractor. Residents using contractors to rebuild should make sure to have a written agreement with a licensed contractor with plans about how the waste will be disposed of.

To locate a licensed contractor, residents should visit the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractor's website here.

Once debris removal operations are complete, residents will be responsible for bringing any remaining debris to the North Landfill, located at 16001 Samuels Rd., or placing smaller debris items into garbage cans for normal collection.

Since debris removal operations began on August 20, 2016, it has been one of the largest flood debris removal efforts in US history. For more information on debris collection and to track the progress of the effort, click here.

