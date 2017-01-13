Senator Troy Brown responds to calls for resignation following domestic abuse convictions

Senator Troy Brown has released a statement following his pleas of no contest to domestic abuse charges.

The statement reads:

I understand the anger at my behavior and I know that those feelings may cause some to lose control and want to lash out at me in the Senate. Some senators say they are considering expulsion, the most severe punishment available (the political equivalent to execution) rather than a reasonable and measured response. The legislature has only once expelled a Senator, and that was after committing a federal felony, not a state misdemeanor. I can only echo my anger management therapist: take a few deep breaths and try to come up with a more constructive reaction to help women, like voting for equal pay. Domestic misdemeanors like mine are most commonly dismissed at the victim's request. Months ago, my wife filed an affidavit forgiving me, recanting some of her statements to law enforcement, and asking for a dismissal. Recently, she also begged the court to allow me to come home so we can try to repair and resume our marriage. Because of the press attention, however, my case was treated differently. I'm okay with that, but people should bear that in mind. I am realistic, of course, and if the body decides on expulsion, I will respect their wishes, but I will utilize all legal options available to me to protect my constituents' rights to be represented. Such a severe punishment would be completely contrary to the Courts rationale in this matter. Only eight states have ever expelled a Senator and always over much more serious matters. Not one of the 121,000 citizens I represent has called for me to resign, while I am grateful that hundreds say this will pass and they are praying for me. I close with a sincere apology to my wife, my family, my constituents, the Governor, as well as my fellow Senators. Ours is a generous God, and I ask Him for the blessing of forgiveness.

A state representative is calling for Senator Brown's resignation due to his pleas of no contest to domestic abuse charges.

"We live in a state where domestic abuse is all too often treated as some minor offense- where the powerful can overlook and dismiss violence against women," Moreno said in a post to her official Facebook page. "It's time we stand together - men, women, Republican, Democrat - and say that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I, along with a vast network of partners across the state, will continue to call it out at every opportunity."

Moreno, a democrat from New Orleans, posted the message Thursday afternoon – the day after Senator Brown was sentenced in a Gonzales courtroom.

"Over 5,000 adult women per year living in Louisiana will experience domestic violence according to a National Institute of Justice and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention survey," states the post. "We need lawmakers in the legislature who will be champions for these women and, more broadly, live by and uphold Louisiana's values. That is why I am renewing my calls for Senator Troy Brown to resign immediately."

Brown was sentenced to 30 days, but Judge Frank Foil suspended the sentence. Instead, Brown will spend 38-hours in jail. After, he will be placed on three months probation with 64 hours of community service.

Brown was arrested in July 2016 by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was accused of biting his wife’s arm during an argument at their home in Geismar.

This was the second domestic abuse arrest for Brown. In the first case he was arrested during a trip to New Orleans on November 28, 2015.

In both cases Brown pleaded no contest, which is neither an admission or denial of guilt.

