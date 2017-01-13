Inmate transferred after allegations of beating by guards

An inmate who was allegedly beaten by six correctional officers at Hunt Correctional Center has been transferred to another facility.

The St. Gabriel Police Department and detectives from the Iberville Sheriff's Office met with the investigative unit at Hunt in reference to the alleged beating of an inmate, John Harrold.

St. Gabriel PD officials say the inmate has since been transferred to another state facility and the investigation into the case is ongoing. The names of the correctional officers involved will be held pending the investigation. All six officers have been placed of administrative leave.

