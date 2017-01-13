ExxonMobil announces some flaring over next few days at Baton Ro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ExxonMobil announces some flaring over next few days at Baton Rouge plant

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

ExxonMobil said there will be some flaring at its Baton Rouge chemical plant over the next few days.

Officials said the flaring is due to planned maintenance. They added the flaring is a safety control device.

Officials apologized for any inconvenience the flaring may cause.

