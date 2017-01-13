William 'Bill' Bliss named interim police chief in French Settle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

William 'Bill' Bliss named interim police chief in French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA (WAFB) -

French Settlement has a new interim police chief.

William "Bill" Bliss will serve as the interim chief until the election in March.

Mayor Toni Guitrau recommended Bliss and the board appointed him as chief Thursday night.

