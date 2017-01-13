Report: Fish tagging program set to continue

According to an article posted on LouisianaSportsman.com, one group has found a way to keep funding a program recently canceled by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The executive director of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana told the website that the TAG Louisiana program will continue. He added the details on how it will continue are still being worked out, but that volunteers should keep capturing, tagging and releasing fish.

He also said they were able to get a corporate sponsor to make up for the loss of funding, but they're still not sure how Wildlife and Fisheries will play a role in the program in the future.

