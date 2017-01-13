No. 1 LSU travels to Tuscaloosa for showdown with No. 4 Alabama - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
No. 1 LSU will have a tough task ahead of them Friday night in Tuscaloosa against No. 4 Alabama.

The Tigers (1-0) beat Georgia 197.825 to 193.600 in the season opener, while Alabama (0-1) fell to No. 2 Oklahoma 197.750 to 196.700.

LSU is 20-96-2 against Alabama and 3-25 on the road against the Crimson Tide.

In 2015, the Tigers did beat Alabama at home, ending the Tide's 49-meet win streak at home.

The competition begins at 7:35 p.m. and the top-five showdown will be televised live on the SEC Network. 

