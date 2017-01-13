RELATED STORIES: Shooting in Geismar by ‘gangsters with guns’

On Monday, January 9, Kermit Jackson was shot multiple times on Carrie Lane near LA 74 in Geismar. It happened at roughly 10 a.m.

At the scene, Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley told WAFB that he believed the crime was committed by “gangsters with guns and cars and vendettas and paybacks and all that stuff that we seem to encounter in America nowadays.”

Jackson, 39, died several days after the shooting.

Four suspects were identified in connection to the case and a fifth person was arrested for obstruction of justice.

