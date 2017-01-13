Victim of Geismar 'gangsters with guns' shooting dies, name released

Investigators reported the man who was shot several times on a small street in Geismar on Monday has died.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Kermit Jackson, 39.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley said two suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting, while two others remain in jail. He added charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder for all four suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened on Carrie Lane near LA 74 in Geismar around 10 a.m. It is believed the four suspects were involved in an argument with the victim.

Deputies reported Kentrell Lewis, 26, and Jyvariel Harvey, 20, turned themselves in Monday evening. They are still looking for Johnathan Darville, 25, and Javante Haynes, 22.

According to APSO, detectives made another arrest Thursday evening in connection with the shooting. Rachel Bueche, 37, is charged with accessory after fact to second-degree murder.

"I think it was gangsters with guns and cars and vendettas and paybacks and all that stuff that we seem to encounter in America nowadays," Wiley said after the shooting. "And, it happened today on a quiet little dead end road in Geismar."

Investigators believe Haynes is responsible for shooting the victim multiple times. Harvey has a lengthy criminal history that includes nine arrests with multiple drug charges, officials said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported it is offering a reward for the information that leads to the arrests and convictions of Darville and Haynes. Deputies said Crime Stoppers is offering a separate reward.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts are urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the sheriff's office's anonymous tip line or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

