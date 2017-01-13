Woman arrested in fatal crash involving motorcycle, vehicle on Plank Rd. near Clinton

A woman has been arrested following a fatal wreck at Plank Rd. and Gross Rd. in East Feliciana Parish.

Just after 6 a.m. on Friday, January 13, Louisiana State Police troopers began investigating a two vehicle wreck that claimed the life of William James, 61, of Summit, Mississippi.

Cynthia Cambre, 68, of Clinton was arrested Friday in connection with this incident.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed the wreck occurred as Cambre was traveling westbound on Gross Rd. in a 2015 Jeep Renegade, while at the same time, James was riding a 2013 Triumph motorcycle northbound on Plank Rd. Officials say Cambre came to a stop and the intersection, but failed to yield the right of way to James. Cambre began to make a left turn onto Plank Rd. into the path of James' motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the driver side door of Cambre's vehicle and burst into flames.

James sustained fatal injuries as a result of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office. Cambre sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Lane Memorial Hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this incident, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis nonetheless.

Cambre is charged with negligent homicide and failure to yield at a stop sign.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.