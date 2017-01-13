Murder suspect dies of natural causes in EBR Prison

An accused murderer died of natural causes in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Officials report that Edward Jones, 61, died of natural causes on January 9, 2017 at parish prison. He was being held on a $250,000 bond for the beating death of Val Lachica, 58.

The incident for which Jones was accused happened at a home on Gwen Dr. on August 19, 2016 at roughly 6 a.m. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Jones accused the victim of stealing a pair of his shoes. Jones then allegedly beat the victim until he was unconscious.

Lachica was transported to a local hospital where he later died on September 4, 2016.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday, September 21.

Jones reportedly suffered from a mental illness.

An autopsy was performed and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms Jones died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with diabetes.

