LSP: Impairment suspected in single-vehicle deadly crash

Authorities said impairment is suspected in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver was thrown out of his car early Friday morning.

Louisiana State Police identified the driver as Kenneth Salinas, 26, of Baton Rouge.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 426 (Old Hammond Highway) near US 190 (Florida Boulevard) around 3 a.m.

Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation so far shows Salinas was headed west on Florida in a 2012 Lexus IS250 when the car went off the road and hit a culvert. He added the car went airborne and landed in a parking lot.

According to investigators, Salinas was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. They added he was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Lee stated investigators have not yet determined what caused the car to veer off the road, but added impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash.

LSP said a sample of Salina’s blood will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, which is standard procedure in deadly crashes on Louisiana highways.

The crash remains under investigation.

