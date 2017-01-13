Louisiana man wins Texas A&M ‘s infamous ‘King Cake’

Dave Nelson, a man who grew up in Louisiana, according to Texas A&M, won the cake, which included the traditional plastic baby, a requirement most Louisianians would agree upon. Source: Twitter

A Louisiana man won a King Cake at Texas A&M's "Maroon Mardi Gras", after social media reacted to their initial attempt at the traditional Carnival cake.

Earlier in the week, on January 11 the Aggie’s basketball program’s Twitter account tweeted out a Mardi Gras promotion for the team’s game against LSU on Wednesday, which got quite a reaction on social media.

In the promotion, the team promised masks and beads for the first 250 fans, an etouffee option at the concession stands, and a chance to win a ‘King Cake.’

The only problem was the cake definitely was not the sweet roll-like King Cake made in a ring, most Louisianians are used to. They chose a layer cake with icing in traditional Mardi Gras colors as the winning Maroon Mardi Gras prize.

After a social media response which included reaction memes, gifs, and photos of actual King Cakes, the tweet was deleted and replaced by one changing the offer to a chance to win a “Mardi Gras cake.”

Before the game on Wednesday, which the Tiger’s lost 62-92, the Aggies tweeted despite the “overwhelming support” for the Mardi Gras cake, it would be replaced with a King Cake instead.

Dave Nelson, a man who grew up in Louisiana, according to Texas A&M, won the cake, which included the traditional plastic baby, a requirement most Louisianians would agree upon.



A BIG congrats to Dave Nelson who grew up in Louisiana as our King Cake winner tonight ????!#MaroonMardiGras#12thMan #AggieHoops pic.twitter.com/EoMSewmY3n — Aggie Men's Hoops (@AggieMensHoops) January 12, 2017

