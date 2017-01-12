Group sounds off on lack of progress on Comite Diversion project - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Group sounds off on lack of progress on Comite Diversion project

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

Thursday night, the public got a chance to sound off on the lack of progress on the Comite River Diversion Canal project.

A group called Dig the Canal Now, or DCN, held a meeting to provide updates on the status of the long-planned project that's never fully gotten off the ground. The meeting also provided people the chance to give feedback on the project, with many believing the canal could have reduced flooding damage or even spared some of the houses during the historic August 2016 flooding.

"There's so much pent up frustration and misunderstanding about how a 30-year-old project could have been completed, and the fact that in 1983, we had massive flooding that was the impetus for this canal and yet it took 30 years, and it's still not done," said Bob Burns, a spokesperson with Dig the Canal Now.

Several members of Louisiana's congressional delegation are working on proposals on Capitol Hill to help move this project along.

