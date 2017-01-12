LSU recruit Patrick Queen named Warrick Dunn finalist

Livonia All-State linebacker Patrick Queen has been named a finalist for the 2016 Warrick Dunn Award that is presented to WAFB's Sportsline Player of the Year.

A four-year starter for the Wildcats, Queen's career includes a Class 3A state championship and 2015 All-State selection as a running back, but the LSU linebacker recruit focused more on defense his senior year.

Queen still rushed for 1,487 yards and 19 touchdowns, but added 66 tackles on defense, including 42 solo hits, seven tackles for losses, and six passes broken up. The 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs two-way performer also totaled 244 yards and a touchdown receiving and returning kicks to finish the season with 1,731 all-purpose yards.

WAFB celebrates 10 years for the Warrick Dunn banquet on January 25, when the former NFL, Florida State, and Catholic High star returns to his hometown to present another trophy to this year's winner. Past winners include Lutcher's Blaine Gautier (2007), Shane Andrus of Christian Life (2008), Frankie Jackson from Capitol (2009), and Terence Magee from Franklinton (2010).

NFL star Landon Collins from Dutchtown (2011) and Kendell Beckwith of East Feliciana (2012) joined Magee in some memorable LSU-Alabama games. Livonia had a winner with Russell Farris (2013), followed by LSU signees Nick Brossette from U-High (2014) and last year's winner, Lindsey Scott from Zachary (2015).

