Woman shot in shoulder in Pointe Coupee Parish; search for suspect called off

Walmart Supercenter, like many stores in the Denham Springs community in August 2016, was flooded with several feet of water within hours.More >>
Fire crews responded to a fatal car crash where the vehicle hit a home, causing major damage in Central.More >>
Those close to Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy injured in an ambush shooting, have provided an update on his continued recovery.More >>
No. 2 LSU posted a 198.275 for the highest score ever by any team at an NCAA Championship to secure a spot in the program’s sixth Super Six in school history Friday evening at Chaifetz Arena. It was a historic night as three gymnasts won individual national championships for the most at a single meet in school history.More >>
Things got heated Friday night at a special meeting of the Central city council. The issue was how to clean out the city's hundreds of ditches, but the anger was directed at just one man.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
