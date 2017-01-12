Woman shot in shoulder in Pointe Coupee Parish; search for suspect called off

A woman was shot in the shoulder Thursday evening in Pointe Coupee Parish, officials said.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, the unidentified victim arrived at Pointe Coupee General Hospital around 8 p.m. with injuries not considered life-threatening and was treated.

Deputies said she was later taken to a Baton Rouge area hospital.

They were searching for a suspect in a trailer park in the area, but the search was called off around 9 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

