BRPD responds to shooting at Doe's Eat Place; 1 victim injured

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Doe's Eat Place on Government St. Thursday night.

The shooting reportedly happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 12. BRPD detectives say they are following up on "strong leads." EMS officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital via a private vehicle.

The victim is expected to survive, but is still recovering from injuries. Officials did say the armed robbery division had been notified of the situation.

