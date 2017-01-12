Weekend closure of I-10 in Ascension Parish postponed

Here’s some good news for drivers trying to head down to New Orleans this weekend.

A complete closure of I-10 in Ascension Parish has been delayed. DOTD had originally planned to close I-10 eastbound at US 61 in Ascension Parish starting Friday, January 13 at 9 p.m. to make repairs. The interstate wasn't scheduled to re-open until 5 a.m. on Monday, January 16.

The postponement was announced in a tweet.

POSTPONED: The closure of I-10 East at US 61 (Ascension Parish) from 9PM Friday to 5AM Monday has been rescheduled for a later date. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 12, 2017

It did not specify when the new closure would be moved to, simply saying it will take place at a later date.

