Weekend closure of I-10 in Ascension Parish postponed

Here’s some good news for drivers trying to head down to New Orleans this weekend.

A complete closure of I-10 in Ascension Parish has been delayed. DOTD had originally planned to close I-10 eastbound at US 61 in Ascension Parish starting Friday, January 13 at 9 p.m. to make repairs. The interstate wasn't scheduled to re-open until 5 a.m. on Monday, January 16.

The postponement was announced in a tweet.

It did not specify when the new closure would be moved to, simply saying it will take place at a later date.

