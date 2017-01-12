3 women arrested for prostitution; services advertised on Backpage.com

Three women were arrested at three separate locations in Baton Rouge Wednesday and are all charged with prostitution, among other charges.

As part of an undercover operation in reference to prostitution and human trafficking, agents located women on Backpage.com advertising their services. Based on the wording of the ads and the photos used by the women, officials say it was immediately apparent they were participating in possible sex acts depending on the amount of money they were offered.

Jamie Bryant (advertised as "Miss Jae"), 27, of Houston, Derrion Robinson (advertised as "Chelsie"), 19, of New Orleans, and Kamerriah Webb (advertised as "Benzz"), 20, were all arrested Wednesday, January 11. In all three cases, undercover agents contacted the women via phone to setup a meeting.

Upon arrival at the three separate locations provided by the women, undercover agents confirmed prices with the women, attempted to give them money, and asked the women various questions about what services were being offered.

After undercover officers gave the pre-determined take down signal, the women were taken into custody. All three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Bryant is charged with prostitution. Robinson is charged with prostitution, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the undercover agent located .9 grams of marijuana and cigarette paper in the motel room. Webb is charged with prostitution, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the undercover agent located .3 grams of marijuana and a grinder in the motel room.

