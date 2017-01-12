La. First Lady Donna Edwards speaks at McKinley Middle Magnet

Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards jazzed up McKinley Middle Magnet School's Gear Up ceremony for 6th graders Thursday.

“I'm really taken back by the fact that in the 6th grade, you are already talking about your high school and your college, and for your teachers and your administration to already kind of be planning that path for you, putting that in your mind and your spirit, that is such a blessing,” said Edwards.

Edwards spoke after an introduction by a 6th grader, and the crowd of students sat attentively as she recommended spending this next semester logging less time on the X-Box and Playstation and more time and imagination in studying. The Gear Up program declared students who promised that kind of dedication as “21st century scholars.” Participating students were given a certificate for their efforts.

The state LOSFA program and National Department of Education sponsor this early stimulation toward college for students in high-poverty middle schools. Students who really commit to Gear Up could be eligible for a scholarship for college.

