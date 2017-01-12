JCPenney at Cortana Mall may be closing

The future of another big name store at the Cortana Mall is hanging in the balance.

Our partners at the Baton Rouge Business Report say the CEO of JCPenney announced the company will soon shutter many of its stores. However, it remains unclear whether the location at Cortana will be one of the locations that closes.

The mall recently announced the closure of Sears, leaving behind only two anchor stores, JCPenney and Dillard's. Cortana Mall can handle four anchor stores.

