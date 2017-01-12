Suspect in custody following manhunt in Baker

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials, a suspect has been taken into custody following a manhunt in Baker Thursday afternoon.

EBRSO officials say deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in the 15000 block of Plank Rd. around 3 p.m. Thursday, January 12. A traffic stop was subsequently conducted. One suspect fled into a nearby wooded area. A perimeter was established and deputies began a manhunt for the suspect.

Multiple firearms and narcotics were found in the vehicle.

A short time later, the suspect who fled, Cameron Johnson, 19, was taken into custody by the Baker Police Department. A WAFB photographer on the scene saw at least three people were detained.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be pending.

