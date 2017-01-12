CRIME STOPPERS: Man sought on domestic battery charges

Crime Stoppers and the Baton Rouge Police Department are requesting the public's assistance locating a man charged with second degree battery and domestic abuse battery.

Robert Louis Higgingbotham, 23, is wanted for the above charges after allegedly attacking his live-in girlfriend inside their home on June 8, 2016. Officials say the victim suffered injuries that required a hospital visit and several stitches.

If you have any information on Higginbotham's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to 274637, or email Crime Stoppers anonymously from their Facebook page or website.

To be eligible for a reward, you must call Crime Stopper immediately.

