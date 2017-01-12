State rep. calls for Senator Brown to resign following domestic abuse convictions

A state representative is calling for the resignation of Senator Troy Brown due to his pleas of no contest to domestic abuse charges.

"We live in a state where domestic abuse is all too often treated as some minor offense- where the powerful can overlook and dismiss violence against women," Moreno said in a post to her official Facebook page. "It's time we stand together - men, women, Republican, Democrat - and say that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I, along with a vast network of partners across the state, will continue to call it out at every opportunity."

Moreno, a democrat from New Orleans, posted the message Thursday afternoon – the day after Senator Brown was sentenced in a Gonzales courtroom.

"Over 5,000 adult women per year living in Louisiana will experience domestic violence according to a National Institute of Justice and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention survey," states the post. "We need lawmakers in the legislature who will be champions for these women and, more broadly, live by and uphold Louisiana's values. That is why I am renewing my calls for Senator Troy Brown to resign immediately."

Brown was sentenced to 30 days, but Judge Frank Foil suspended the sentence. Instead, Brown will spend 38-hours in jail. After, he will be placed on three months probation with 64 hours of community service.

RELATED: La. State Senator Troy Brown pleads no contest to domestic abuse charges

Brown was arrested in July 2016 by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was accused of biting his wife’s arm during an argument at their home in Geismar.

This was the second domestic abuse arrest for Brown. In the first case he was arrested during a trip to New Orleans on November 28, 2015.

In both cases Brown pleaded no contest, which is neither an admission or denial of guilt.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.