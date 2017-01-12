Captured: Duo accused of using U-Haul during holiday package thefts

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing packages from homes in Ascension Parish.

Prison records show that Kenneth Rogers and Megan Hale have been booked for theft (one misdemeanor, one felony) and criminal trespassing. Hale also had a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office first identified Rogers and Hale in November 2016. Detectives identified the duo from home surveillance footage.

The investigation was launched when deputies received several complaints regarding theft of packages.

The surveillance footage shows a U-Haul truck pass the home, then return moments later. One angle shows the woman driving the truck, while the other shows the man getting out to take the packages.

It is possible Rogers and Hale could face charges in additional parishes.

