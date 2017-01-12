National Pizza Week is great time to try making your own pie

Everyone loves pizza, but have you ever taken the time to try and make your own?

Now's the time to give it a try because it's National Pizza Week.

The second week of January is a designated food holiday devoted to devouring the delicious dough.

The Louisiana Culinary Institute offers up this delicious recipe if your ready to give the cooking challenge a try.

Step 1:

Place a pizza stone or an inverted baking sheet on the lowest oven rack and preheat to 500 degrees.

Step 2:

Stretch 1 pound of dough on a floured pizza peel, large wooden cutting board or parchment paper.

Step 3:

Top as desired, then slide the pizza (with the parchment paper, if using) onto the stone or baking sheet. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes.

Pizza Dough:

Wisk 3 ¾ cups of flour and 1 ½ teaspoon salt. Make a well and add 1 1/3 cup warm water, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 packet yeast. When foamy, mix in 3 tablespoons olive oil, knead until smooth (5 minutes). Brush with olive oil, cover in a bowl and let rise until doubled (about 1 hour 30 minutes). Divide into two 1-pound balls. Use 1 pound per recipe unless noted.

