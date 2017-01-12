Report: New Sonic in Baton Rouge will be 'concept restaurant'

New details are surfacing about the plans for the brand new Sonic on Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Business Report, the Sonic will be a new concept restaurant about twice the size of other Sonic restaurants in the area and will not have drive-in stalls.

Instead of the drive-in style dining, customers will be able to go inside to eat or pick up their food at the drive-thru.

The developer told Business Report he thought the drive through instead of drive up concept would be better for the location at Government and South 10th Street.

The Sonic should reportedly be open in the next couple of months.

