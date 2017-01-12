FEMA announces extension for flood victims staying in hotels

FEMA announced the time allowed for victims of the August flood to remain in hotels has been extended.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program is being extended to February 10, which is an additional 24 days for families to take advantage of the FEMA program.

If you're eligible, you can stay in participating hotels and motels through the night of February 9, but you have to check out by the next day.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.