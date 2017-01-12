Hospital puts out urgent call for blood donations

There's a critical shortage in the Baton Rouge area blood supply.

Our Lady of Lake Hospital put out an urgent call Thursday for O-positive donors. The hospital's blood bank said this is part of a national shortage that's also hitting south Louisiana.

The OLOL Blood Center provides blood to other facilities, including Woman's Hospital. So, it's very important to keep that supply up.

"Our need is still great and our inventories as a result have dipped to lower than comfortable inventories - actually critically low, specifically on O-positive type blood," said Jay Thomas, manager for Blood Donor Services OLOL. "The appeal that we put out yesterday (Thursday) to the public has gone great and we need more donors to get us back up to comfortable levels."

You can donate on the first floor of the main hospital on Essen Lane Monday through Saturday.

Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday - Thursday (next week), 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Free parking is available for all donors on the day of donation in Garage 2. No appointment is needed and walk-in donors are welcome.

If you have any questions, you can call (225) 765-8843.

